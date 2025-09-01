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Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been completely cleared of his remaining legal shackles after receiving a full royal pardon. Referring to Thailand's Justice Minister, Lt. Gen. Ruttapol Naowarat, the sudden royal decree frees the highly influential and polarizing political figure from the remainder of his prison term.03 Jun 2026-09:19
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Thaksin Shinawatra was released on parole from a Bangkok prison on Monday after serving part of his reduced prison sentence, marking a major moment in Thailand’s political landscape.11 May 2026-09:16
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Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, 76, has been transferred to Bangkok’s Klong Prem central prison following a Supreme Court ruling ordering him to serve one year behind bars. The court determined that Thaksin had improperly spent time in a hospital instead of prison.11 Sep 2025-11:30
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Thailand’s Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to one year in prison, ruling that he had not properly served an earlier sentence for corruption and abuse of power.09 Sep 2025-09:14
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A private jet used by former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra landed in Bangkok on Monday, a day before a Supreme Court ruling that could send him back to prison. It is unclear if Thaksin was on board.08 Sep 2025-13:17
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A Bangkok court has cleared former Thai Prime Minister and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra of charges accusing him of insulting the monarchy.22 Aug 2025-09:41
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Thailand’s powerful Shinawatra family is bracing for a series of critical court rulings that could unseat suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and return her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, to prison — outcomes that may trigger an early election and deepen political uncertainty.21 Aug 2025-10:54
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