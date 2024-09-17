+ ↺ − 16 px

Recent data from the Baku Initiative Group highlights the alarming socio-economic impact of France's long-term occupation of the island of Mayotte. Over the past 50 years, the situation has worsened dramatically, particularly in terms of inflation, poverty, unemployment, and crime rates, News.Az reports.

In 1974, inflation was at a relatively low rate of 2-3%, but by 2024, it surged to 8-10%, placing significant strain on the local economy.: In 1974, nearly half of Mayotte’s population (45%) lived below the poverty line. Today, that number has ballooned to a staggering 77%, signaling severe economic challenges.The unemployment rate, which stood at 5-7% in 1974, has skyrocketed to 35% by 2024. This steep rise highlights the lack of opportunities and increasing economic hardship for the local population.Mayotte has also seen a troubling increase in crime, with the crime rate jumping from 5-10% in 1974 to 40-55% in 2024. This surge is a reflection of the broader social unrest tied to deteriorating living conditions on the island.These numbers paint a bleak picture of Mayotte’s development under French control, illustrating a significant decline in both economic stability and social welfare. The island continues to grapple with issues that have compounded over the decades, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among its residents.As the international community begins to pay closer attention to Mayotte’s plight, the question arises: can France address these growing concerns, or will Mayotte continue to suffer under these conditions?

News.Az