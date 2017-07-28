The drawing of the contest "Masters of the artillery fire" was held

The drawing procedure of the competition “Masters of the Artillery Fire” to be held within the framework of the International Army Games – 2017 was conducted. T

As a result of the draw, the Azerbaijani team will perform in the same group together with the teams from Venezuela, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Participants proceeded to receive equipment, after which they will conduct preliminary firing from weapons.

It should be noted that teams from Russia, Belarus, Zimbabwe and Kyrgyzstan also participate in the competition.

News.Az

