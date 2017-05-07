The famous Azerbaijani scientist Rafiga Aliyeva died

+ ↺ − 16 px

The scientific community of Azerbaijan suffered a heavy loss. A well-known scientist-chemist, full member of ANAS, doctor of chemical sciences, professor Rafiga Alirza gizi Aliyeva died in her 85, APA reports.

President Ilham Aliyev, representatives of the state and government, scientists expressed condolences in connection with the death of R. Aliyeva.

The farewell ceremony is being held today in the round hall of ANAS.

It should be noted that R.Aliyeva was an aunt of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

