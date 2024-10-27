The FM of the UK, Israel, and Iran have held discussions in light of escalating tensions in the Middle East
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that he held talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.According to News.az, Lammy shared this update on his social media account.
He stated, "Today I had important discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi. The UK continues to advocate for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza. A regional war would be catastrophic and not in anyone's interest."
