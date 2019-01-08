The Jerusalem Post publishes article on premiere of Ido Netanyahu’s play at International Mugham Center in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was making headlines in Brazil, his younger brother, Ido Netanyahu, was indirectly reaping fame in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

“The production is based on the play of the same name by Ido Netanyahu, who professionally is a radiologist, but who devotes more time to writing books and plays. His plays have been performed in Tel Aviv, New York, Saint Petersburg, Moscow, and Tashkent,” the article says, according to AzerTag reports.

“In Baku, director Safat stressed the importance of the plot, saying, “The play tells about a famous psychologist, an eminent scientist Victor Frankl, who went through the horrors of the Holocaust, survived in four fascist death camps, and created such a powerful direction in psychology as logotherapy,” the article mentions.

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav, who attended the premiere, emphasized the high level of relations between the two countries.

“Azerbaijan is historically a tolerant country where people of the Jewish community, all citizens, regardless of nationality and religion, are highly respected. There are strong ties between the Jewish and Azerbaijani people that were laid many centuries ago and today play an important role in further strengthening relations between our countries,” said Stav.

Arye Gut, an Israeli expert in the field of international relations who heads the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism in Israel, said: “Azerbaijan has been and remains the homeland for representatives of many religions and peoples, a vivid example of multiculturalism and tolerance for many countries. As a citizen of Israel, I note with gratitude and pride that the leadership of Azerbaijan takes a careful and warm attitude to traditions and life as all communities living in Azerbaijan, including the country’s Jewish community, which has no precedent in the world.”

