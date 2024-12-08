The leader of the Syrian opposition called what happened in the country a victory for all Syrians

The leader of the armed opposition, Ahmed al-Sharaa, known by the nickname Abu Mohammed al-Julani, called what happened in Syria a victory for all citizens of the country.

He made this statement in the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, News.Az reports citing the Aljazeera It should be noted that this is al-Sharaa's first public speech after his arrival in the capital of the Arab Republic. "This victory will be the beginning of a new history in the region," the Qatari TV channel quotes him as saying.According to the leader of the armed opposition, "the victory achieved is a victory for all Syrians."

