The name of the head of the PACE observation mission at the elections in Azerbaijan made public

The name of the head of the PACE observation mission at the forthcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan was named, APA reports quoting PACE.

The mission consisting of 33 observers will be headed by the Romanian parliamentarian Viorel Richard Badea.

The mission will observe the voting process on Election Day.

