Editor's note: Head of the Ukrainian Analytical Center, expert Alexander Okhrimenko.

The recent nomination of Ruben Vardanyan for the Nobel Peace Prize has sparked intense debate. According to recent reports, this Russian-Armenian businessman has been nominated for the prestigious award, a decision that has found little support among many international community members, especially among Ukrainians, who are dealing with Russian aggression.

Ruben Vardanyan is often accused of supporting Kremlin policies and funding military actions against Ukraine. In 2019, 22 members of the European Parliament proposed imposing personal sanctions against him, and by 2022, this number increased to 46 members of the US Congress. Major international publications, including Politico and Al Jazeera, describe Vardanyan as "Kremlin's man." Moreover, his nomination was first reported by Russian media outlet RBC, known for its ties to the Kremlin.

Many in Ukraine see his nomination as not just inappropriate but absurd. The Nobel Peace Prize symbolizes outstanding contributions to peace and security. Awarding it to someone whose actions oppose these ideals could turn the award into a mockery and undermine its credibility.

As a result, the international community calls on the Nobel Committee to thoroughly review all facts and consider rejecting Vardanyan's candidacy. The Nobel Peace Prize should remain a symbol of humanism and not become a tool for those who breach its principles.

It is crucial for the Nobel Peace Prize nomination process to be strictly objective and transparent. Amidst globalization and shifting international relations, the Nobel Committee must ensure that candidates align with the prize founders' intentions of promoting peace and mutual understanding among nations.

The controversy surrounding Ruben Vardanyan's nomination highlights the need for more rigorous vetting of candidates, particularly when their activities stir public controversy or relate to political conflicts. This will not only reinforce trust in the Nobel Peace Prize but also prevent attempts to use the award for legitimizing dubious political or economic activities.

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize should recognize individual achievements and bolster efforts towards sustainable global peace. Each nomination offers the world community a chance to evaluate not only the personal merits of the candidate but also their broader impact.

Today, as the world faces challenges like international terrorism, environmental crises, and major health emergencies, the Nobel Peace Prize should remain a beacon of hope and a catalyst for peace, inspiring future generations to strive for justice and harmony in international relations.

In conclusion, a careful approach in selecting Nobel Peace Prize candidates is essential to preserve its dignity and reputation. Each nomination should be considered with utmost seriousness and attention to detail to ensure the prize stays true to its original purpose of fostering global peace.

