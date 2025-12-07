The Polish Foreign Minister reacted sharply to Musk's proposal to abolish the EU

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has harshly responded to entrepreneur Elon Musk, who previously called for the dissolution of the European Union (EU) and the return of full sovereignty to member states.

The subject of the dispute was Musk's words about the need to dissolve the EU in order to strengthen the independence of national governments, News.Az reports.

"Fly to Mars. There's no censorship of Nazi salutes there," Sikorsky wrote on social media.

Sikorsky's remark refers to an incident that occurred on January 20, 2025, in Washington, during the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Then, while speaking on stage at Capital One Arena, Musk twice made a gesture that many in the audience considered to be a Nazi salute. The incident sparked widespread controversy: in Germany, where such actions are prohibited, the gesture was considered provocative, prompting a response from the authorities.

Musk, according to critics, deliberately made a gesture that has clear historical associations in Europe.

