The UK and France have authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles for strikes within Russian territory

The UK and France have authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles for strikes within Russian territory
France and the UK have authorized Ukraine to carry out deep strikes within Russian territory using SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles., News.Az reports citing Le Figaro.

This decision coincides with U.S. President Joe Biden’s authorization for Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia, a significant shift in U.S. policy following months of hesitation.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

