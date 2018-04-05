The US deals set to transform entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia

The US deals set to transform entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia has launched an ambitious plan to build an entertainment industry roping in around 250 representatives from major Hollywood financiers and players, Al Arabiya reports.

During a summit held recently at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, supported by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), several Saudi investment and private sector leaders promised services to facilitate US investment and partnerships in the country.

According to Variety, a newly created board was also given the task to expand entertainment options. Leading media personality and entrepreneur Arianna Huffington moderated the panels, which touched on a range of topics, including improving quality-of-life measures.

AMC, the world’s largest movie theater company, announced on Wednesday that it had been granted the first licenses to operate movie theaters in Saudi Arabia. In December last year, Saudi Arabia announced that cinemas will be granted license in early 2018.

News.Az

News.Az