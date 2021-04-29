Yandex metrika counter

The U.S. has its own interest in Azerbaijan - Israeli expert

The call of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a logical and predictable step, Israeli lawyer and expert on international law and international politics Mikhail Finkel told News.Az.

"After the U.S. President Joe Biden officially recognized the so-called "Armenian genocide", the U.S. administration is well aware that after such a blow to Turkey and its closest ally Azerbaijan, it is necessary to curtsy and call without touching sensitive issues."

He also stressed that the U.S. has a special interest in the South Caucasus and, in particular, in Azerbaijan in order to strengthen its influence to monitor the region: "The importance of Azerbaijan cannot be unnoticed and depreciated here. It is the most important knot, where the paths of very different centrifugal forces intertwine."

News.Az




