The US State Department comments on the further fate of OSCE Minsk Group

Official Washington is ready to work with both Azerbaijan and Armenia in any format, it was reported by US State Department in response to the request of the Armenian Service of the Voice of America ​​radio about the further fate of the Minsk group of the OSCE and the USA regarding this format, News.az reports.

"The US government supports the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve sustainable and favorable peace. We are ready to work with both sides in any format where they can reach an agreement and make progress," the department highlighted.Noted that Azerbaijan called on Armenia to take a joint initiative for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. Official Baku believes that the OSCE Minsk Group is no longer needed since the Garabagh conflict has been resolved.

