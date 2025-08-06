The Walking Dead actress Kelley Mack dies at 33

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actress Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead, has passed away at the age of 33.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native, born Kelley Klebenow, died on Aug. 2, after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system, her Tuesday, Aug. 5, obituary said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She was 33. Her loved ones also confirmed her death directly through her own social media on Tuesday, Aug. 5. “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” read a post shared on Mack’s Instagram account.

Mack, who has 35 credits as an actress and five as a producer, starred as "Addy" in season 9 of The Walking Dead. The series ran for 11 seasons, beginning in 2010 until its final episode in 2022.

Additionally, she was cast as "Penelope Jacobs" in season 8 of Chicago Med and on FOX's 9-1-1. She also held roles in movies like "Alice" in Broadcast Signal Intrusion and "Wilda" in the recently released Delicate Arch.

News.Az