There is a constant demand for student visas from Azerbaijan to the US: Embassy

There is a constant demand for student visas from Azerbaijan to the US, Vice-consul of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan Dana Connelly told Trend on the sidelines of the Education USA graduate exhibition.

“There's a consistent demand for visas across various categories, particularly for student visas. We've observed a steady rise in these numbers over recent years, and this pattern persists. We carefully assess all visa applications across different types, including visitor, tourist, student, and work visas. It's worth noting that we receive relatively fewer applications for work visas,” she said.The Education USA exhibition is a collaborative effort between the US Embassy in Baku and the American Council for International Education, designed for high school and university students keen on pursuing studies in the United States.The exhibition showcases exchange programs offered by the US Embassy along with representatives from over 35 US universities. Additionally, staff from the Embassy's consular service provided participants with information regarding student visas.

News.Az