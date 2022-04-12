There is a great interest in Azerbaijan due to our victory in the second Karabakh war: Ilham Aliyev

There is a great interest in Azerbaijan due to our victory in the second Karabakh war: Ilham Aliyev

There is a great interest in Azerbaijan due to our victory in the second Karabakh war: Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"At present, there is a great interest in Azerbaijan due to our victory in the second Karabakh war," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the meeting on the results of the first quarter of this year, News.az reports.

"There are many applications for working together and establishing business relations. Azerbaijan today is one of a handful of countries in the world that has been able to attract so much interest," said President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az