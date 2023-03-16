There is need to focus on how media presents Islamophobia: TRT World Research Centre

First of all, there is a need to focus on how media presents Islamophobia, Tarek Cherkaoui, Director of the TRT World Research Centre, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking during panel discussions on the topic “Islamophobia and calls for hate in the media”, held as part of an international conference in Baku, News.Az reports.

Cherkaoui stressed that unfortunately, Islamophobia is rampant in the world today.

An international conference themed "Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New global and transnational challenges" kicked off in Baku on Wednesday.

Co-organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum, the main purpose of the conference is to create an academic discussion platform on alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, which brought together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from a number of countries, will feature discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries and Islamophobia in the international media.

News.Az