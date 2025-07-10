These 3 Meme coins are the Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) of the 2025 Bull Run

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three meme coins are turning the tables and garnering a lot of attention as the crypto market records some gains. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Bonk (BONK), and Pepe (PEPE) are taking over as the new kings and queens of DOGE, SHIB, and FLOKI's throne. These coins aren’t just riding hype—they have surging communities, strategic tokenomics, and explosive momentum behind them. LILPEPE, in particular, is creating serious FOMO as deep-pocketed investors pour in ahead of its official launch. If you’re not watching these meme coins right now, you’re already behind the curve.

LILPEPE: Meme Meets Infrastructure

Forget drifting on hype alone—LILPEPE is launching as a Layer‑2 meme network with blending speed, zero gas fees, anti-sniper protections, and no transaction taxes. It’s not just a token; it’s a framework. Right now, Stage 4 of LILPEPE’s presale is flying fast. Priced at $0.0013, it’s already raised $4,051,508, selling over 3.42 billion tokens and reaching 91.31% of its cap. Once this stage is completed, the cost will jump to $0.0014, and the token will list at $0.003, securing an instant 130.76% profit for buyers. What’s even more enticing? Analysts project this coin climbing to $0.384, which would be a substantial 295× gain, or nearly 29,450%, by late 2025. That’s not idle chatter; that’s calculated potential backed by tech and timing. Deep-pocket investors are already stepping in. This isn’t casual interest—it’s committed whale movement. The featured article credits its rapid presale with igniting “intense FOMO” as wallets fill up quickly. And to keep the buzz blazing, the team dropped a $770,000 giveaway, gifting $77,000 worth of tokens to ten lucky participants—fueling excitement across Telegram and Twitter.

Bonk (BONK): Solana’s Meme Flagbearer

On the Solana side, Bonk is making a name for itself as the ecosystem’s meme darling. It recently rallied nearly 10%, sparking talk as meme hype lights up once again. Add in the promise of play-to-earn mechanics, and BONK is becoming more than just an adorable token—it’s turning into an active project. Analysts from Changelly are eyeing a rise to around $0.00002879, possibly reaching $0.000067 in the long run—solid gains for a token built on speed and scalability.

Pepe (PEPE): The OG Meme Coin Reinvented

Pepe is the underground OG of meme coins—still trading at a humble price near $0.0000099, but its presence in the market is loud and clear. It’s starting to show early signs of a breakout, with smart money and crypto whales quietly loading up. Many traders are predicting a solid 50% or more pump before the year wraps up. Its strong grassroots community keeps pushing the project forward, while its chart setup looks primed for a rally. In the middle of this meme coin revival, Pepe stands out as a steady anchor that’s earned its stripes and still has room to run.

Why These Coins Are Leading the Pack

Each of these tokens captures a unique angle of the meme coin cycle:

LILPEPE offers a cutting-edge infrastructure with Layer‑2 speed and utility

Bonk delivers Solana-native meme action with growth in gaming and blockchain apps.

Pepe provides consistency and OG meme credibility.

With Dogecoin’s value backing up meme momentum, this trio is perfectly positioned as the frontrunners in the 2025 wave. Experts even suggest that this could be the start of a meme coin renaissance, surpassing previous cycles.

Final Take: Your Meme Playbook for 2025

If you’re hunting for that triple shot of meme coin potential, here’s what to watch:

LILPEPE is a rocket ship built for speed, utility, and rapid hype.

Bonk gives you meme exposure with Solana’s scalability and gaming edge.

Pepe delivers OG meme muscle with technical strength behind the rally.

When meme coins reign, the herd moves together. If Dogecoin hits milestones, expect LILPEPE, Bonk, and Pepe to break out in unison.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az