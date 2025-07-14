+ ↺ − 16 px

Thierry Ardisson, a pioneering figure in French television known for his sharp wit and provocative style, has died at the age of 76. He passed away in Paris on Monday, July 14, from liver cancer, his wife and children confirmed in a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Often called “the man in black”, Ardisson had long been a staple of French media. Just weeks before his passing, he spoke candidly in an interview with Le Point about how he hoped to be remembered: “He had ideas,” he said, referencing his recently published book L’Homme en noir (The Man in Black, Plon, 224 pages, €21), in which he staged his own imaginary funeral as a satirical twist on the traditional autobiography, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I imagined a final judgment under acid — a surreal show with personalities and loved ones making appearances,” Ardisson said. He had imagined every detail: incense, altar boys, and even a carefully curated playlist featuring Lazarus by David Bowie and In My Life by The Beatles, performed by Sean Connery.

All that was missing was the date. That date came on July 14.

“Thierry left us as he lived, with courage and freedom. We were united around him, his children and mine, until his very last breath,” wrote his wife in the family’s statement.

