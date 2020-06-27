This week in photos: concert for plants, Moscow parade, Eiffel Tower reopen

+ ↺ − 16 px

A concert exclusively for plants in Barcelona, the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, the reopening of Eiffel Tower and dramatic “ring of fire” solar eclipse are among some of the developments captures in this week’s photos.

A visitor looks at the view from the Eiffel Tower in Paris on the first day it reopens after the coronavirus pandemic led to its longest closure since World War II. 25 JuneThibault Camus/AP Photo

Russia's Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov reviewing a Red Square Victory Day military parade, Moscow, Russia, June 24. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand. ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / REUTERSAgustina Cañamero, 81, and Pascual Pérez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain. 22 June - Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

On Britain's hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 32.6 degrees Celsius people relax on Brighton Beach in Brighton, England, the UK. 24 June 2020 - Matt Dunham/AP Photo

People participate in a socially distanced yoga class, in Toronto, Canada. ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / REUTERS A supporter sits alone as US Vice President Mike Pence speaks before President Donald Trump's arrival at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. JABIN BOTSFORD / THE WASHINGTON POST VIA GETTY IMAGE

News.Az