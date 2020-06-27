This week in photos: concert for plants, Moscow parade, Eiffel Tower reopen

A concert exclusively for plants in Barcelona, the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, the reopening of Eiffel Tower and dramatic “ring of fire” solar eclipse are among some of the developments captures in this week’s photos.
A visitor looks at the view from the Eiffel Tower in Paris on the first day it reopens after the coronavirus pandemic led to its longest closure since World War II. 25 JuneThibault Camus/AP Photo
Russia's Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov reviewing a Red Square Victory Day military parade, Moscow, Russia, June 24. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS