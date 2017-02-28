Those responsible for demolition of Azerbaijani poet's monument to be punished

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Anyone responsible for such an act will be penalized."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has given instructions to the relevant authorities to investigate the demolition of the monument to the famous Azerbaijani poet Mikayil Mushfig in Baku and punish its perpetrators, Azerbaijani President’s Aide for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov told APA.



He noted that tens of historical and cultural monuments have been repaired and new statues have been raised of Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Bulbul, Rashid Behbudov, and other personalities since President Ilham Aliyev came to power.



“Mr President considers inadmissible the unauthorized demolition of monuments of historical and cultural importance. Anyone responsible for such an act will be penalized,” added Hasanov.



It was earlier reported that Azeravtoyol OJSC removed the statue to the outstanding Azerbaijani poet Mikayil Mushfig. The State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation said that Azeravtoyol OJSC didn’t reach an agreement with them on this issue.



Azeravtoyol OJSC dismissed the report about the demolition of the statue as baseless.



“The statue was temporarily removed due to reconstruction and expansion work on Sovetski street, and will be returned after completion of the work,” Azeravtoyol OJSC said in a statement.

News.Az

