Thousands celebrate President Ilham Aliyev’s thumping victory in presidential election at Baku Boulevard (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands have joined the rally at the Baku Boulevard to celebrate President Ilham Aliyev’s resounding victory in the snap presidential election held in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

The rally gathered Azerbaijani citizens, including war veterans, members of martyrs’ families, as well people’s and honored artists.

The rally kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Avenue and proceeded towards Baku Boulevard.

News.az

News.Az