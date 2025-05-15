Thousands join flash mob in Pakistan to thank Azerbaijan for support

On May 14, thousands of people in Pakistan gathered for a flash mob to honor the Pakistan Armed Forces and express gratitude to countries that have supported and stood in solidarity with Pakistan, including Azerbaijan.

The flash mob was organized by the respected Pakistani think tank Muslim Institute, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The event featured a special tribute to Azerbaijan for its steadfast support, culminating in a “Thank You Azerbaijan” flash mob.

