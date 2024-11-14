Thousands of police deployed in Paris for France-Israel match after Amsterdam violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris is set to deploy thousands of police officers for heightened security during Thursday's international football match between France and Israel, following recent violence in Amsterdam targeting Maccabi Tel Aviv fans.

Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez said that 4,000 officers would be on patrol, 2,500 at the Stade de France in the northern Paris suburbs and the rest on public transport and inside the capital.In addition around 1,600 private security guards will be on duty at the stadium, and an elite anti-terrorist police unit will protect the visiting Israeli squad.“It is a high-risk match [because of] an extremely tense geopolitical context,” Nuñez said.“We will not allow any attempt to disturb public order.”The Uefa Nations League match is under intense scrutiny following the violence after last Thursday’s match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Netherlands.The stadium, which can hold 80,000, will be only a quarter full. Following advice by the Israeli government, no more than 100 or so Israeli fans are expected to travel to Paris, though other Israel supporters may go to the game.Politicians across Europe decried a “return of antisemitism” after Israeli fans were chased through the streets of Amsterdam.Maccabi fans were themselves involved in vandalism, tearing down a Palestinian flag, attacking a taxi and chanting anti-Arab slogans, according to city authorities. They were then targeted by “small groups of rioters… on foot, by scooter or car”, the city said in a 12-page report.Violence between Israel and its neighbours in the Middle East has the potential to spread to Europe.France, Belgium and the Netherlands all have large Muslim populations of North African origin and they live beside far smaller Jewish populations, who in the main identify strongly with Israel.To express solidarity with European Jews after Amsterdam, President Emmanuel Macron has said he will attend Thursday’s match, which begins at 20:45 (19:45 GMT).He will be joined by Prime Minister Michel Barnier as well as previous presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

News.Az