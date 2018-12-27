Thousands of Syrian refugees return from Lebanon and Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 24,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homes from the territory of Jordan and Lebanon in one month, said head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees Lieutenant General Sergei Solomatin, TASS reports.

"The border crossings for refugees continue to operate on a routine basis. Over the past month, 7,420 refugees returned through the Jdidat Yabus and Talkalakh border crossings from Lebanon, and 16,713 people from Lebanon through the Nassib border crossing," the lieutenant general reported at an expanded joint meeting of the interagency coordination headquarters of Russia and Syria on the repatriation of the Syrian refugees.

He reported that 9,770 Syrian citizens returned to their permanent places of residence, including 744 people to Eastern Ghouta (Rif Dimashq Governorate). A total of 5,060 people returned through the Al-Salihiyah border crossing to their homes in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, and 3,966 people returned from the Idlib de-escalation zone through the Abu al-Duhur border crossing, Solomatin said.

News.Az

