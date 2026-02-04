Thousands rally in Caracas calling for Maduro’s release

“Venezuela needs Nicolas,” protesters chanted, marking one month since Maduro was dramatically ousted and taken away to face drug charges in New York, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Since then, interim president Delcy Rodriguez has been navigating a delicate balance—seeking to maintain backing from Washington while also preserving support among Maduro loyalists within her administration and across the country.

Several demonstrators, many of them public sector employees, carried photographs of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who was also detained during the U.S. raid.

The government-organized march extended several hundred meters and was accompanied by trucks blasting music. Addressing the crowd, Maduro’s son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, a deputy in the National Assembly, declared, “These people are not American. We have achieved a profound anti-imperialist consciousness.”

Many participants waved Venezuelan flags and wore the red colors associated with the ruling “Chavista” movement, named after Maduro’s socialist predecessor Hugo Chavez.

“We feel confused, sad, angry—there are many emotions,” said Jose Perdomo, a 58-year-old municipal employee who nevertheless voiced support “for the decisions taken by our interim president, Delcy Rodriguez.” He added, “Sooner or later, they will have to free our president.”