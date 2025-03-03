Yandex metrika counter

Three civilians killed in mine explosion in Syria's Latakia

Three civilians killed in mine explosion in Syria's Latakia
On Monday, a mine explosion in Syria's Latakia city killed three civilians and injured two others.

According to a statement from the White Helmets, a Syria civil defense group, a vehicle in the al-Kabina Mountains area of Latakia, in northwestern Syria, hit an unexploded mine from the time of the civil war, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The injured individuals were transferred to the hospital.


