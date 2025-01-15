Three killed after police training aircraft crashes in Iran
Photo: IRNA
A light training aircraft affiliated with Iran’s Police crashed in the northern part of the country due to a technical failure.According to the police information center, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Rasht, the capital city of Gilan Province, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
The pilot, co-pilot, and flight engineer were killed.