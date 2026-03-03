Three killed in pedestrian bridge collapse in northern Spain

Three people have died, and three others are still missing after a wooden pedestrian bridge collapsed at El Bocal Beach in Santander, northern Spain, on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, the incident involved a group of seven women hiking between El Bocal Beach and the Spanish Institute of Ocean Sciences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One woman was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Authorities have launched extensive search operations for the missing, deploying helicopters, boats, and other rescue equipment.

