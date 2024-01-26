Three organizations to conduct exit polls in Azerbaijan’s presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Friday considered the appeals of three organizations for accreditation for conducting exit polls in the upcoming snap presidential election in the country, News.Az reports.

The League for the Protection of Citizens' Labor Rights, the Opinion Monitoring Center and the Sociological Research Center LLC submitted documents to the CEC regarding the accreditation to hold exit polls in the upcoming presidential election. The League for the Protection of Citizens' Labor Rights intends to hold an exit poll jointly with the US-based Oracle Advisory Group.

At a CEC meeting on Friday, the issue was put to a vote and a decision was made to accredit the organizations in question.

The League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens jointly with the Oracle Advisory Group plans to conduct an exit poll in 500 polling stations of 40 constituencies, Opinion Monitoring Center in 200 polling stations of 33 constituencies, Sociological Research Center LLC in 125 polling stations of 25 constituencies.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the snap election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the upcoming presidential election.

News.Az