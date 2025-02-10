Three Palestinian towns in Gaza declared 'disaster areas' after Israeli war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local authorities declared three towns in the Gaza Strip "disaster areas" on Monday, in response to the widespread destruction caused by Israel's ongoing war on the enclave.

“The towns of Al-Zahraa, Al-Mughraqa, and Wadi Gaza are uninhabitable and need urgent relief in all areas,” Nidal Nassar, the mayor of Al-Zahraa, told a press conference, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Nassar said the Israeli bombardment has imposed "a new reality in the region that requires immediate solutions and long-term strategies," given the extensive destruction.

During the war, the Israeli army “destroyed all buildings and residential homes in the three towns, leading to the demolition of approximately 13,200 housing units,” he added.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian residents have been left homeless by the Israeli assault, which also destroyed "water wells and reservoirs, sewage networks, and the entire infrastructure," Nassar said.

According to a statement issued by local autohrities in the three towns, Israeli military vehicles razed 24 water wells in the area over the past months, along with reservoirs that held more than 1,300 cubic meters of water, causing severe water shortages and forcing residents to flee.

The army also "destroyed thousands of dunams of agricultural land, wiped out livestock, and devastated farms in the area," which were among the primary sources of agricultural and animal products for the local market, Nassar said.

The official also accused Israel of completely destroying sewage networks in the area and three wastewater pumping stations, leading to the spread of infectious diseases and epidemics.

Nassar said Israel has deliberately disrupted healthcare services in the area by bombing and destroying all hospitals, medical centers, and numerous public, governmental, and private buildings.

He estimated that the total losses in the three towns amounted to approximately $1 billion across all sectors.

The Palestinian official urged international organizations and humanitarian institutions to "urgently intervene to provide repair equipment and machinery to restore water and sewage networks, as well as roads."

Nassar appealed for the immediate provision of approximately 11,500 temporary housing units to accommodate around 41,000 residents who have lost their homes in the affected areas.

“Reconstruction and the improvement of essential services are a collective responsibility requiring joint efforts to ensure a dignified life and a sustainable future for the affected population,” he added.

Notably, the three municipalities are adjacent to the Netzarim Corridor, from which the Israeli army withdrew on Sunday after more than a year and three months of occupation. The corridor was established in central Gaza to separate the northern part of the enclave from the south.

A ceasefire deal has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

News.Az