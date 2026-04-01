Drone strike sparks fire at Castrol warehouses near Erbil - VIDEO

A drone strike caused a large fire at Castrol warehouses operated by the Sardar Group along the Erbil–Mosul road, Iraq, on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Shafaq News.

A company source said that the drone fell inside the facility, igniting a blaze that consumed significant quantities of oil and logistical materials.

Civil defense teams responded to contain the fire.

The source described the damage as extensive due to the highly flammable nature of the stored materials but confirmed that no staff members were injured.