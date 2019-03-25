Three Russian servicemen were killed by terrorists in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Russian servicemen went missing in Syria in late February after being attacked by terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that the deaths of all three servicemen had been confirmed, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"In late February, three Russian servicemen got ambushed by a group of militants while returning by the car after the delivery of humanitarian aid to one of the settlements in the province of Deir Ez-Zor in the daytime. The Russian servicemen went missing after fighting that took place", the statement said.

"As a result of a series of special measures, the militants responsible for the attack on the [servicemen's] vehicle have been identified and the deaths of three Russian servicemen in fighting in late February have been confirmed", the statement read further.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an armed gang involved in the attack on a vehicle with Russian servicemen in Syria in late February has been eliminated.

"As a result of a joint operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and special forces, an armed gang, consisting of over 30 militants, that was involved in the attack on a vehicle with Russian servicemen has been eliminated", the statement said. "The bodies of the killed servicemen have been delivered to the Russian Federation," the statement added.

