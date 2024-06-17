Three Russian spies on the run in Poland - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three foreigners convicted of Russian-ordered espionage against Poland are evading their sentences, a Polish newspaper has reported.

According to the Rzeczpospolita daily, a regional court in the eastern city of Lublin has sentenced 14 of 16 people involved in sabotage on Polish territory.“The group led remotely by ‘Andrei,’ most likely an officer of the Russian FSB [Federal Security Service], was monitoring airports, planning train bombings, and even murders,” the report published on Monday states.According to the daily, “all of them—13 Ukrainians, two Belarusians, and one Russian—pleaded guilty and surrendered to their sentences.” However, when the court lifted the temporary custody of the three defendants with the lowest sentences, they disappeared and have not yet been brought to jail.“The rest of the convicts are serving their sentences,” Judge Barbara Markowska, spokesperson of the Lublin Regional Court, told Rzeczpospolita.According to Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for the coordinator of the Polish secret services, “the sentences of some of the convicts will end this year. We are monitoring their activity. After their time is served, they will be deported from Poland.”

News.Az