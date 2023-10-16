Three years pass since Armenia’s next missile atack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three years have passed since the fifth missile attack on Ganja city by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Second Garabagh War, News.az reports.

The Armenian Armed Forces fired on the Javadkhan settlement of the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, at about 1:00 a.m. on October 17, 2020, using SCUD/Elbrus operational-tactical ballistic missiles.

Residential houses were completely destroyed during the attack, and residents remained under rubble. As a result, 14 people were martyred, more than 55 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure facilities and transport vehicles were seriously damaged. There were minors, women, and the elderly among the martyred and injured persons.

A criminal case was launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan with several articles of the Criminal Code regarding the facts.

Note that the city of Ganja was attacked by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War five times (on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17) using missiles and heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people were martyred, 175 were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure facilities and transport vehicles in the city were seriously damaged

Remind that as a result of Armenian military aggression during the Second Karabakh War, in total, 93 civilians were killed, including 12 minors and 27 women, while 454 civilians were injured. In 12,292 residential and non-residential areas, 288 transport vehicles were damaged; damage to 1,018 farm agricultures was detected.

News.Az