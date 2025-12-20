Thunder’s 16-game win streak ends with loss to Timberwolves

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NBA Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder suffered just their third loss of the season Friday, falling 112-107 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. The Thunder had held a lead with 40 seconds remaining, before Edwards’ 24-foot three-point step-back jumper sealed the victory.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said, “It was a close game, it could have gone either way. We had a lead going into the closing possessions, and then they just made a couple more plays than we did.”

The loss drops Oklahoma City to 25-3, following a recent defeat in the NBA Cup semi-final against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder had been on a 16-game winning streak, fueling speculation about a potential challenge to Golden State’s 73-win record.

Elsewhere on Friday, the San Antonio Spurs crushed the Atlanta Hawks 126-98. French superstar Victor Wembanyama scored 26 points in just 21 minutes off the bench, adding 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, including a highlight one-handed alley-oop dunk. The win moves the Spurs to third in the Western Conference with a 20-7 record. Wembanyama also marked his 100th consecutive game with at least one block, a feat previously achieved only by Dikembe Mutombo (116) and Patrick Ewing (145).

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks’ seven-game winning streak ended with a 116-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, with Tyrese Maxey contributing 30 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 129-116, with Jaylen Brown scoring 30 points for the sixth consecutive game.

