Timberwolves edge Warriors 127-120 in Curry’s return

Rudy Gobert scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Donte DiVincenzo hit a clutch 3-pointer with 28 seconds left as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Golden State Warriors 127-120 on Friday night.

Stephen Curry returned from a five-game absence due to a bruised left quadriceps and scored 39 points for the Warriors, but Minnesota held on despite missing star Anthony Edwards (right foot soreness), News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

DiVincenzo finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the first matchup between the teams since the Timberwolves eliminated Golden State in last season’s second-round playoffs. Julius Randle added 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, while Naz Reid contributed 18 points and seven assists off the bench.

Quinten Post led the Warriors with 16 points, and Jimmy Butler added 15 points and eight rebounds.

The game featured 27 lead changes, tied for the second-most in the NBA this season, with both teams short-handed—Minnesota without Edwards and Golden State missing Draymond Green.

Minnesota gained momentum in the fourth quarter with a 20-7 run to open the period, building a 10-point lead with five minutes remaining. Curry and Moses Moody hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Golden State within 108-104. After Golden State briefly led 118-117 following Curry’s free throw with 1:37 left, Gobert’s dunk and DiVincenzo’s late 3-pointer secured the 127-120 win as the Timberwolves closed the game on a 10-2 run.

Curry started strong in his return, scoring eight of the Warriors’ first 12 points and finishing 14 of 28 from the field with six 3-pointers in 32 minutes.

Next games:

Timberwolves host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Warriors play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Sunday.

