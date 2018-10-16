Ticket prices for 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ticket prices for the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been made public, Head of the Commercial Department of the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Bulent Ozerdim said.

Early bird 4-day adult ticket prices range from 190 manats to 660 manats, while 4-day junior tickets range from 130 manats to 470 manats, he said.

“Daily Roaming” tickets will also be offered, and their prices will vary depending on the day of the race weekend, the price of tickets will range from 80 manats to 160 manats, he noted, according to Trend.

He added that guests from 78 countries arrived in Azerbaijan to watch the Formula 1 races.

“In Azerbaijan, the last F1 races, as always, were successful and were held with great enthusiasm,” said Ozerdim. “Some 35 percent of those watching the races were foreigners and 65 percent were local residents. Next year we intend to increase the number of foreign fans. We want to bring this figure to 40-45 percent.”

The 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held April 26-28.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Oct. 16)

News.Az

