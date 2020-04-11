Tighter quarantine in Azerbaijan is becoming necessity: Cabinet of Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tighter quarantine in Azerbaijan is becoming a necessity, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers said, Trend reports.

He noted that as a result of the measures taken by the Operational Headquarters after analyzing the current situation, cases of infection and death toll are lower than in other countries. The doctors manage to save the lives of those infected.

“Although sometimes COVID-19 cases drop, subsequent growth exceeds the previous figure. The number of infection cases also exceeds the number of those who have recovered. This trend requires new preventive steps,” he said.

Mammadov went on to add that doctors say self-isolation is crucial for preventing infection. “However, facts show that citizens do not comply with the extremely important self-isolation requirement, which is a very unpleasant situation.”

“For example, on April 8, 3,073 cases of violation of the special quarantine regime were recorded during the day. On April 10, this figure increased to 3,112. Today, on April 11, the number of violations of the special quarantine regime reached 3,810. A decision on administrative arrest was taken on 27 cases and a criminal case was initiated on one fact. This shows that stricter restrictions are needed. In addition, the permission for movement of 47,000 persons received via the icaze-e-gov.az was canceled.”

Mammadov noted that until today, the government has avoided harsh restrictive measures, as there was confidence that citizens, showing consciousness, would abide by the rules of the quarantine regime, observe self-isolation without a need for tough measures. “However, the current situation shows that further tightening of isolation rules is becoming a necessity,” Ibrahim Mammadov said.

News.Az

News.Az