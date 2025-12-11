Time names ‘Architects of AI’ as its Person of the Year 2025

The “Architects of AI” were named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2025 on Thursday.

The magazine highlighted 2025 as the year when artificial intelligence’s potential “roared into view” with no turning back, News.Az reports, citing AP.

“For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME’s 2025 Person of the Year,” Time said in a social media post.

AI had been a leading contender alongside tech CEOs Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Sam Altman of OpenAI. Other contenders included Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope elected this year following Pope Francis’ death, as well as President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Trump was named the 2024 person of the year by the magazine after his winning his second bid for the White House, succeeding Taylor Swift, who was the 2023 person of the year.

The magazine’s selection dates from 1927, when its editors have picked the person they say most shaped headlines over the previous 12 months.

