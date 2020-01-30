Today marks Mammad Amin Rasulzade’s 136th birth anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, January 31, marks the 136th birth anniversary of Mammad Amin Rasulzade, one of the founding political leaders of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

He was born in the Novkhani township, Baku on January 31, 1884.

He participated in the foundation of the organization “Hummet” with the social-democrats.

In 1909, under the persecution from Tsarist authorities, Rasulzade fled to Iran and began publishing its newspaper

Iran-e Nou, after the suppression of the Constitutional Revolution he migrated to Turkey.

He joined the Musavat (Equality) party in 1911 and 4 years later was elected Chairman of Central Committee of the Musavat (Equality) party.

In 1918, jointly with Fatali Khan Khoyski, Rasulzde officially declared the first independent Republic in the East. He was arrested after Bolshevik Occupation on April 28, 1920. Under the order of Stalin, he was released and transferred from Azerbaijan to Russia. Despite Stalin’s insistence, he refused to cooperate with Soviet Authorities and left USSR.

He died in Ankara on March 6, 1955.

On December 24, 1992, Azerbaijani President Abulfaz Elchibay issued an order on “Return of family members of well-known public figure Mammad Amin Rasulzade that faced repressions during the totalitarian soviet period to Azerbaijan and solution of the issues on their social conditions”.

On December 29, 1993, Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev issued an order on “marking 110th anniversary of public figure Mammad Amin Rasulzade”.

On November 22, 2013, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev issued an order on marking the 130th anniversary of Mammad Amin Rasulzade. Under the order, jubilee events are held in the country and abroad.

