Today we show example of how to govern a country - Aliyev

Stability is being ensured in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people is guarantor of stability, said the country’s President Ilham Aliyev at the conference on development of cotton-growing, held in the country's Saatli district on March 28, according to Azvision.

Azerbaijan stands out by its policy both in the region and in the world, noted President Aliyev.

He said that security measures are being ensured in Azerbaijan, social processes are underway in a positive direction, civil solidarity is being strengthened, economic and regional development are accelerating.

“Today we show an example of how to govern a country. We show this example, and, of course, this policy is also approved and supported by the people. This is the main factor for realization of our future plans,” said the president.

The unity of people and state power is the main factor that determines the successful development of each country, noted President Aliyev.

“I’m confident that our successful economic policy, the development of regions and new initiatives, reforms will ensure sustainable development,” he said adding that strategic road maps have recently been compiled and published.

“The public already knows about this. There are specific programs in each sphere, and we work and will work on the basis of these programs,” added the president.

News.Az

