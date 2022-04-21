Toivo Klaar discussed opening of communications with Azerbaijani and Armenian Deputy PMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union Special Representative for South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has discussed the opening of communications with Azerbaijani and Armenian deputy prime ministers, Toivo Klaar tweeted in this regard, News.az reports.

"Excellent meetings yesterday with Azerbaijani deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev and today with Armenian deputy PM Mher Grigoryan about reopening of communications. Good to see a strong commitment from both sides," noted in the tweet.

News.Az