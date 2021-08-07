Tokyo Olympics: Azerbaijani wrestler grabs silver
07 Aug 2021
Sports
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev has won a silver medal for Azerbaijan at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
In the finals, Aliyev met with Japanese wrestler Takuto Otoguro in the weight category of 65 kg.
In the 1/8 finals, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated the Senegalese Adama Diatta, and in the 1/4 finals, he was stronger than the Kazakh wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov. In the semifinals, he won over the Indian athlete Bajrang Punia.
