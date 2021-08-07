Yandex metrika counter

Tokyo Olympics: Azerbaijani wrestler grabs silver

  • Sports
  • Share
Tokyo Olympics: Azerbaijani wrestler grabs silver

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev has won a silver medal for Azerbaijan at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In the finals, Aliyev met with Japanese wrestler Takuto Otoguro in the weight category of 65 kg.

In the 1/8 finals, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated the Senegalese Adama Diatta, and in the 1/4 finals, he was stronger than the Kazakh wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov. In the semifinals, he won over the Indian athlete Bajrang Punia.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      