Tokyo stocks end lower as U.S. economy concerns weigh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday, as investors remain concerned about a possible recession in the U.S. economy, News.az reports citing Yonhap .

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 258.47 points, or 0.74 percent, from Wednesday at 34,831.15.The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 27.51 points, or 1.11 percent, lower at 2,461.70.Stocks opened sharply lower, weighed down by the overnight falls of all three major U.S. indexes in Wall Street market as investors remained jittery amid intense market volatility and fears of a possible U.S. recession, analysts said.On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by nonferrous metal, metal product and bank shares.

News.Az