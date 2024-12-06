Tommy Fury cancels boxing fight against Darren Till over MMA tactics threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tommy Fury has cancelled his upcoming boxing match against Darren Till after the former UFC fighter threatened to use MMA techniques that Fury deemed "stupid."

Fury hasn’t been in the boxing ring since a victory over YouTuber KSI in October 2023 but was scheduled to face Till on 18 January in Manchester, News.Az reports, citing The Independent. The press conference launching the fight descended into farce last month when it was cut short after Fury’s father John Fury – angered by comments from Till – threw water over him and caused a fracas.Till had threatened to resort to his MMA background and kick Tommy Fury in the head during the latter stages of their fight if he was losing.And Fury took to Instagram on Friday morning to announce the fight was now cancelled and that he would find a new opponent to face in the near future instead.“I can’t believe I’m writing this but I am now not fighting Darren Till on January 18th 2025,” wrote Fury. “For the one simple reason being that Darren has stated over and over that he does not want to abide by professional boxing rules and that if he is losing the fight he will resort to kicking and other stupid MMA tactics.“I am a professional boxer, I have been out of the ring for over a year and I wanted this to be a great BOXING fight for the fans. I have wasted weeks in training camp.“We are working hard to get a new opponent and date. I promise to get a better opponent and better fight for you guys. Good news around the corner.”Till almost immediately hit back with a social media video of his own, claiming he never intended to actually kick Fury and it was simply him selling the fight.The 31-year-old also launched into a tirade against the ex-Love Island star and the whole Fury family.

