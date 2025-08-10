Top 5 coins to buy now as investors lose faith in Ripple (XRP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Do you recall how XRP was projected to reach $10? That seems so long ago. At this point, the token is sitting at just around $3.00, and that once dazzling $10 milestone now appears to be more of a fantasy than something attainable. After all the lawsuits, delays, and underwhelming price action, many investors are calling it: XRP’s dream rally just might never come. But that’s not all bad news. It’s opened the door for a new wave of coins showing real traction and much better growth potential. You're not alone if you’ve been waiting for the next big opportunity. While XRP drifts sideways, coins like Little Pepe (LILPEPE) turn heads and wallets, for all the right reasons. With projected gains of over 21,462% in 2025, Little Pepe’s presale is catching serious momentum, and that’s just one of the five coins we’re diving into today. Here’s what you need to know.

XRP Fatigue Is Real: And Investors Are Moving On

Let’s be honest, crypto investors are tired. After years of hearing that XRP would revolutionize finance and soar into the double digits, the price still refuses to move like it promised. The ongoing regulatory pressure and lack of explosive rallies have stunted many. And now, with major analysts shifting their attention to Ethereum’s climb to $7K and new meme coins flooding the market, XRP isn’t the hot pick anymore. In the past 7 days alone, XRP has dropped over 8%, and optimism around its long-term potential continues to fade. Meanwhile, other tokens, including infrastructure coins, meme coins, and yield-focused plays, are showing fresh legs. So, who’s worth watching?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With a Master Plan

Little Pepe is in Stage 9 of its presale, selling tokens at $0.0018. Over 94.9% of this stage is already sold, and once it hits 100%, the price will jump by 10% to $0.0019 in Stage 10. Investors from Stage 1 have already gained 80%, and those jumping in now still have a projected 66.6% gain before launch, with a full 21,462% upside potential once LILPEPE hits its forecasted launch price of $0.0030. It’s officially listed on CoinMarketCap, a significant credibility boost for any prelaunch token. The team is also running a $777,000 giveaway, where ten lucky winners will walk away with $77K each, making it one of the most generous promotions in the space right now. You can enter the giveaway here. This isn’t just hype, LILPEPE is building momentum that could rival early Dogecoin or Pepe rallies, especially as the broader crypto community starts rotating out of slow-moving coins like XRP.

Top 5 coins to buy now as investors lose faith in Ripple (XRP)

Ethena (ENA): Yield-Powered Rally Machine

Ethena is up over 33% in the past week alone, showing no signs of slowing down. The project’s claim to fame is its yield-bearing USDe stablecoin, offering massive returns in a DeFi-friendly environment. As traditional finance continues to face uncertainty, yield-focused assets like Ethena are catching the eye of serious investors.

Mantle (MNT): Undervalued Infrastructure With Breakout Potential

Mantle had a rough week, down about 11%, but that pullback might be the perfect entry. It’s a Layer 2 that connects Ethereum liquidity with fast, low-cost transactions, and its ecosystem is quietly growing. With platforms like Sui and Optimism tapping into Mantle’s capabilities, many see it as the next big chain in waiting.

Bonk (BONK): The Solana Meme Still Breathing

BONK had a tough week, sliding more than 23%, but let’s not write it off just yet. It’s still one of Solana's most talked-about meme coins and commands a massive community. Price-wise, it’s been volatile, but it has survived cycles that wiped out dozens of smaller projects. As Solana’s ecosystem rebounds and new liquidity flows in, BONK could easily resurface as a trending meme coin, even if the $1 price dream seems far-fetched.

Algorand (ALGO): The Sleeper L1 with Real-World Utility

Algorand might not be as flashy as some newer coins, but it’s quietly securing major banking contracts and forming real-world partnerships. It looks heavily undervalued after dropping around 14% this week, especially compared to similarly structured chains like Avalanche or Polkadot.

Final Thoughts: Time to Pivot?

Let’s keep it real. XRP’s $10 dream is fading, and many holders are ready to pivot. If you’re one of them, this is your chance to get in on tokens that are performing better and offering realistic gains in the months ahead. Among all the picks here, Little Pepe stands out the most. With a projected 21,462% upside by 2025, a fast-selling presale, and serious attention from CoinMarketCap, it’s more than just a meme; it’s a movement. This might be it if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to jump back into the game.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az