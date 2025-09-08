Top Azerbaijani diplomat, US reps highlight significance of Washington agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with representatives of the U.S. Certified Trade Mission for the Middle Corridor, who are on a visit to Baku.

During the meeting, the historical significance of the discussions held, and documents singed in Washington on August 8 this year with the participation of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and the U.S., and the Prime Minister of Armenia was highlighted, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The sides hailed the contribution of these agreements to regional peace and progress, noting that they open new avenues for Azerbaijani-US cooperation.

In this regard, they underlined the importance of the project that will ensure unhindered movement between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan’s longstanding efforts to revitalize and operationalize the Middle Corridor, including specific projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The sides recalled with satisfaction that Azerbaijan enjoys strategic relations with partner countries in the eastern part of the Caspian Sea, friendly and brotherly countries of Central Asia.

During the meeting, FM Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan’s role in Europe's energy security, adding that Azerbaijan’s natural gas is currently supplied to 14 countries.

Discussions also focused on Azerbaijan’s large-scale activities with partner countries to develop and transfer huge renewable energy resources to Europe. The meeting highlighted the importance of concrete projects such as the construction of the Black Sea submarine power cable in this regard.

They also discussed other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az