Top Google searches of 2025: What the world looked for

Google today released its 2025 Year in Search list, but it should not be mistaken for a ranking of the "top searches" or the "most searched" terms.

This year’s recap focused on trending queries – the topics that grew the fastest compared with 2024. That shift reveals a lot about where Google Search is heading, and how it’s been evolving for years, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Why we care. Google chose to spotlight fast-rising, emerging queries. Freshness has long mattered in search, but the 2025 top trending queries list underscores an accelerating shift: the biggest AI search and SEO opportunities will come from new, developing topics – not evergreen informational ones. Your strongest wins may hinge on queries no SEO tool or LLM visibility platform can surface yet.

What people searched. Searches starting with “tell me about…” jumped 70% from 2024 to 2025, while “how do I…” queries hit an all-time high with a 25% year-over-year increase, Google said. Here are the top 10 trending Google Search queries of 2025 in the U.S.:

Charlie Kirk KPop Demon Hunters Labubu iPhone 17 One Big Beautiful Bill Act Zohran Mamdani DeepSeek Government shutdown FIFA Club World Cup Tariffs

Globally, these were the top 10 trending Google Search queries of 2025:

Gemini India vs England Charlie Kirk Club World Cup India vs Australia DeepSeek Asia Cup Iran iPhone 17 Pakistan and India

Global and U.S. trends. Here are some of the top trending queries by category, both globally and in the U.S. If a category lists only one name, it ranked the same in both regions.

News: Charlie Kirk assassination / One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Charlie Kirk assassination / One Big Beautiful Bill Act Passings: Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Actors: Mikey Madison / Pedro Pascal

Mikey Madison / Pedro Pascal People: d4vd / Zohran Mamdani

d4vd / Zohran Mamdani Athletes: Terence Crawford / Shedeur Sanders

Terence Crawford / Shedeur Sanders Games: Arc Raiders / Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Arc Raiders / Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Lyrics: Dtmf – Bad Bunny / Wood – Taylor Swift

Dtmf – Bad Bunny / Wood – Taylor Swift Movies: Anora / KPop Demon Hunters

Anora / KPop Demon Hunters Sports teams: Paris Saint-Germain F.C. / Seattle Mariners

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. / Seattle Mariners TV shows: Monster: The Ed Gein Story / The Hunting Wives

Monster: The Ed Gein Story / The Hunting Wives Hum to search: Golden – HUNTR/X

Golden – HUNTR/X Podcasts: The Charlie Kirk Show / New Heights

The Charlie Kirk Show / New Heights Google Maps – Bookstores: Livraria Lello, Porto District, Portugal / Powell’s City of Books

Livraria Lello, Porto District, Portugal / Powell’s City of Books Google Maps – Transit station: Kyoto Station, Kyoto, Japan / Grand Central Terminal

More U.S. trends. Google also shared a few additional U.S.-only trending queries from 2025:

Trends: AI action figure

AI action figure Viral dishes: Hot honey cottage cheese sweet potato beef bowl

Hot honey cottage cheese sweet potato beef bowl Travel itinerary: Boston

Boston Why do kids say: 67

Bottom line. You want to win on emerging queries before they peak. Spot new trends early and publish before a topic peaks to capture visibility while competition is low. Evergreen content still matters, but the breakout wins come from what’s new – not what’s already known.

About the data. Google explained:

The lists on the Year in Search 2025 Trends website represent the top trending queries, which are the searches that had the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2025 as compared to 2024.

By looking at top trending searches, we’re identifying topics that saw huge spikes in 2025, which means they’re unique to this year compared to last year.

Trending terms generally better identify what people were curious about in 2025 relative to 2024.

The ‘most searched” terms, which consistently feature website names and common terms like “weather,” are not a good indication of recent search trends for many categories for a specific year.

Please refrain from using phrases such as “top searches” or “most searched,” as those would be inaccurate.